NVIDIA, NUOVI DRIVER 376.48 HOTFIX

Nvidia rilascia i driver per la propria familia GeForce .

Questa settimana Nvidia ha reso disponibile i nuovi driver 376.48 Hotfix, i quali dovrebbero sistemare alcuni bug come ad esempio i random flashes che affliggono Just Cause 3, alcuni crash e flickering delle texture in modalità SLI di Battlefield 1 e alcuni contenuti corrotti in Wargame: Red Dragon.

Di seguito il changelog ufficiale per Windows 7, 8.1 e 10 a 32 e 64 bit a questo indirizzo per il download.

This is GeForce Hot Fix driver version 376.48 that addresses the following:

Workaround to fix incorrect Folding@home work units.

Fixed random flashes in Just Cause 3.

Fixed some issues that could lead to Battlefield 1 crash

Fixed SLI texture flickering in Battlefield 1.

Fixed corruption in Wargame: Red Dragon game.